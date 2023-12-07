Drug smuggler caught while out on bail for murder

Rs 3.47 lakhs of cannabis seized by the ATS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two years ago, Arbaaz Waheed Khan (23, Kohinoor Colony) killed a 28-year-old youth along with two of his friends out of anger for snatching his mobile while playing PUBG. As soon as Arbaaz was released on bail in this case, he became a drug smuggler. On getting information about this, the ATS laid a trap in the GMCH area on Tuesday and caught selling drugs and seized 166 grams of cannabis.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received information that some youths from Kohinoor Colony were openly selling drugs in the GMCH area. According to information received by PSI Dr Vishal Ingle, a trap was laid with his colleagues on Tuesday evening. As soon as Arbaaz stopped in front of a hotel on the road from Panchakki to GMCH, the team detained him. A knife was found in one of his pockets and 166 grams of cannabis in the other pocket. Ingle said that its price in the market is Rs 3.47 lakh. A case was registered against him in Begampura police station. Inspector Amrapali Taide is further investigating the case.

Drug network colluding in prison

The crime branch recently arrested Sheikh Nadeem Sheikh Naeem from Town Hall and Ajay Thakur from Satara in a drug selling case. Ajay came out of jail a few months ago. Nadeem's two brothers are in jail. Considering the prison connection of the two, the police suspect that the criminals are joining the drug network in the prison and later come out and become peddlers.