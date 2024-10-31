Drugs valuing Rs 79 lakh; alcohol of Rs 27 lakh seized in district

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The electoral battle for the assembly elections has begun. The money is to be used during elections, prompting the district administration to initiate strict actions.

The election code of conduct squad has confiscated drugs of valuing Rs 79.45 lakh; alcohol of Rs 27 lakh (14,259 litres); cash of Rs 12 lakh; ornaments valuing Rs 60 lakh and other goods, so far.

The seizure action indicates the rise in the usage of the banned products and goods. During the assembly election period, search teams and static surveillance teams have become active across all constituencies in the district. They are conducting vehicle checks and seizing cash and other items. So far, a total of Rs 1.79 crore in cash and other valuables, apart from drugs, alcohol, has been seized across nine constituencies.

Static surveillance teams and flying squads have been established in each constituency. These teams are inspecting vehicles and questioning passengers. If cash over Rs 50,000 is found, inquiries are conducted. If satisfactory answers are not provided, action is taken. The cash and jewellery are seized if no evidence is presented regarding their origin and purpose.

300 squads on toes in the district

The total number of teams, including flying squads and all other teams in the district, exceeds three hundred. This includes 150 static surveillance teams, 102 flying squads, and 46 video recording teams.

Box

Constituency-wise amount seized by election officials

Name of Constituency - Amount (in Rupees)

Aurangabad Central - 36 lakh

Aurangabad East - 17.90 lakh

Aurangabad West - 17.28 lakh

Gangapur - 79.28 lakh

Kannad - 6.43 lakh

Paithan - 1.51 lakh

Phulambri - 6.07 lakh

Sillod - 3.44 lakh

Vaijapur - 2.44 lakh

Total - 1.79 crore