Drums not only play music, but also reduce weight

Drumming can burn 1000 calories in an hour

Aurangabad, Sep 1:

Playing drums for one hour every day during Ganeshotsav can burn around 1000 calories. Playing drums for an hour for ten days of Ganeshotsav will help burn 10,000 calories. Hence many people turn to drumming to lose weight. But, if there is no practice, it can result in injury. Whether it's exercise or drumming, it should be started slowly. Otherwise,it may cause more damage than benefit, said the experts.

While playing dhol-tasha it has to be played together and consecutively. One has to keep pace with others. It takes physical energy. Playing drums for an hour burns at least a thousand calories. Giving more information, Munna Mudaliar, gym trainer said, while playing the drum, all the weight is on the waist. It automatically exercises the waist. Both hands are used while playing the drum. It also exercises the hands. One has to stand for an hour, two hours continuously while playing the drums. It exercises the legs. It also helps in increasing the ability to stand. At least five kilograms of weight can be lost in ten days. But, this is not possible for everyone. Drums are played for ten days during Ganeshotsav. But, for that, practice started many days before.

Flag dancing is a holistic exercise

While enjoying the traditional instrument, its benefits to the body have also come to the fore. Playing a 10 kg drum for an hour continuously burns calories. Flagging dance (Flag Dancing) is also an all-round exercise. While holding the flag in hand and raising it, all the muscles in the body are moving. Therefore, it is said to be the best form of all-round exercise, said another trainer Rushikesh Jadhav.