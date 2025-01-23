Drunk auto driver assaults Police Constable

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A drunk auto driver, with a criminal record, assaulted Constable Amol Markawad (31) from Karmad Police Station at CIDCO Square on Tuesday night, tearing his uniform and attacking bystanders who tried to help.

Markawad was returning to Karmad after completing bandobast duty in Sillegaon. While waiting for his brother at Cidco Square between 8.30 pm and 9 pm, the accused, identified as Mahesh Sunil Mahakale, approached him aggressively, threw away his bike keys, and began an unprovoked assault. He also targeted those who tried to intervene. The constable sought medical attention before filing a complaint, leading to Mahakale’s booking at Cidco Police Station. PSI Anil Nanekar confirmed that Mahakale has a prior criminal record with Harsul Police Station. This is the fifth reported assault on police personnel in the city in the last 20 days.

