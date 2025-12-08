Drunk drivers and miscreants checked at night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On Monday night, over seven traffic police teams took to the streets to crack down on miscreants and drunk drivers. Police commissioner Pravin Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Sharmila Gharge-Walawalkar had given instructions in an afternoon meeting.

From 9.30 pm, vehicle checks were carried out at multiple locations, including Seven Hills, Cambridge Chowk, and Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk (Baba Chowk). Drivers were also screened using breath analyzers to detect alcohol consumption. Officials reported that over 70 drivers were checked by midnight. The campaign will continue until December 31.

