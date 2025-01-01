Drunk youths assault Entrepreneur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident unfolded on the evening of Tuesday when a group of drunken youths attacked an entrepreneur and his worker as they were travelling through Sajapur.

The victim, Ganesh Ramlal Dhoot, runs Chintamani Enterprises in Wadgaon Group No., a company that manufactures tea cups, paper glasses, and other products. Dhoot and his worker, Pathak, were driving home in Dhoot’s car (MH-20, DG-5681) towards the Dhule-Solapur highway when their car slowed near a speed bump in the main square of Sajapur. Suddenly, a group of youths ran toward the vehicle, pulled the men out, and began to assault them. When questioned about the attack, the youths arrogantly claimed to be the "dadas" (local leaders) of the area, continuing to abuse and assault the victims while intoxicated. In response to the unprovoked violence, Dhoot and Pathak immediately approached the MIDC Waluj police station.

A case was registered against the accused: Syed Aman and Syed Khalil both from Sajapur and two others. They face charges of assault, verbal abuse, and threats. The police are investigating the motive behind the attack and whether the youths had any prior connections with the victims. The brazen assault raises serious concerns about safety in the area, with questions lingering over the attackers’ sense of entitlement and the apparent lack of accountability.