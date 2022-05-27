Drunkard threatens police officers in police station

Aurangabad, May 27:

A drunkard came to Aurangabad from Sillod by a bus insisted to take the bus back to Sillod and created a chaos. The Kranti Chowk police tried to convince him but he abused them. He was then taken to Kranti Chowk police where he threatened to kill the constables and the officers. The incident occurred on Thursday night. A case has been registered against the accused Ejaj Khan Sherkhan Mujavar Pathan (46, Prasadnagar, Sillod) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the bus driver Shailesh Vaishnav.

Police said, accused Ejaj came to the city in a bus from Sillod on Thursday night. He was drunk and abused the passengers and the driver. He then insisted the driver to take the bus back to Sillod. He quarreled with the driver and manhandled him. The bus employees immediately informed about it to Kranti Chowk police station.

PSI Ashok Shirke and his team rushed to the spot and tried to convince the accused. But, he abused the police. The police took him to Kranti Chowk police station. Here, he abused the constables and the officers present and threatened to kill them. Ejaj has been arrested and PSI C V Thube is further investigating the case.