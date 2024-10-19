Drunkard vandalises home; tuition centre in Osmanpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A labourer in an inebriated state vandalized a house and a tuition centre by throwing stones in the Peer Bazaar area of Osmanpura on October 18 at midnight. A case has been registered against Shivaji Janardhan Ekhandé (40, resident of Eknathnagar) at the Osmanpura police station.

Advocate Amit Yadkikar filed the complaint. Yadkikar's cousin lives at Ujjwal Kutir in Peer Bazaar and was in Mumbai on October 18. At midnight, Shivaji, in a drunken state, entered their premises. He threw pots and stones at Jaywant Kashikar's vehicle, damaging it, and also vandalized a water motor. Besides, he tore down banners from Dr Yashraj Singh's tuition centre and broke benches and a fan. Shivaji works at the Government Press. Assistant sub-inspector Rajdhar Jadhav confirmed that a case has been filed against him and preventive action has been taken.