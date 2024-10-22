DSJ approves Rs 25 cr for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Government's Department of Social Justice (DSJ) has approved a fund of Rs 25 crore for the construction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum. The administrator decided to set up a state-of-the-art museum at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre, located near Aam Khas Maidan. Hence the Smart City Office was appointed as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) to oversee the project. This museum will be modelled on the lines of the P. M. Modi Museum in Delhi, and tenders will be released as soon as the planning phase is finalised.

The city attracts over 3 million (30 lakh) tourists annually, many of whom inquire about the absence of a museum. The administrator had previously committed to establishing at least three museums: the Marathwada Liberation Movement Gallery at Siddharth Garden, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum of Antiquities, and the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum. The museum will be constructed within the existing Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre building.

Preliminary planning underway

Interior enhancements will be made at the research centre for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum, utilising modern technology. The museum will provide information about Dr Ambedkar's life and work, inspiring visitors to carry forward his thoughts. The project plan will include various other elements, and tenders will be announced only after the finalisation of the design.