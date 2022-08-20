DTE declares 4 institutes as bogus; students asked not to take admissions

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has declared four institutes including two from the city, as bogus.

It may be noted that the admission process for the different diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses is being held across the State for the academic year 2022-23.

Each college or institute must take permission from the authorities concerned besides State Government.

The authorities included All Indian Council of Technical Education, University Grants Commission and Pharmacy Council of India. The DTE received complaints about the institutes which are offering different technical courses, but, do not have permission from the authority concerned. It started the verification of the institutes and four were found bogus. Two of them are from the city.

Their names are as follows; Marathwada Tantrashikshan Pariksha Mandal (Aurangabad), Ascend Institute of Management and Engineering (Garkheda, near Jawaharnagar Police Station), Motion Institute (Jalgaon) and Nilratna Industrial Training Institute (Thergaon, Pune).

They were offering courses in Agriculture or Animal and Fishery Science, health sciences, and higher and technical education, illegally.

The DTE appealed to the students and parents not to take admissions in colleges and institutes which do not have recognition by the authorities concerned.