DTE extends last date to apply for change of college

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the last date of applying for the change of institute, shift after the first, second and third year.

Every year, the DTE provides the facility of changing a course, shift or institute for students of degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and HMCT of unaided colleges.

This year, the DTE issued a circular in July regarding the change of course after the first year, also a change of institution after the first, second and third year n the academic year 2022-23 the students of the course offered by unaided colleges.

The students will be able to migrate to another college if the required seat is available at the institute or university. The last of applying for the change of institute ended. So, the DTE extended the last for the application submission up to September 8.

The aspirants seeking a change in course or shift after successfully completing the first year of studies or first and second semester examinations will be allowed to do so. The principal of the unaided institute will consider the candidate for transfer with prior approval of DTE on submission of the ‘No Objection Certificate' from the institution.