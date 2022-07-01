DTE extends registration for polytechnic courses till July 7

Aurangabad, July 1:

Here is good news, the Director of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the last date of registration for various post-SSC and HSC diploma courses till July 7. Earlier, the last date was till June 30.

“The official website of DTE is flashing the strip alerting about the extension date for the registration form,” said the reliable sources.

“ The DTE has also circulated an alert SMS to all the registered students in this regard. Now, the students would have ample time to enrol themselves to gain admission to the diploma courses (post-SSC and HSC) in government polytechnic and shine in the CAP round merit list,” added the sources.

There was sheer confusion amongst aspirants as they were not having original documents like SSC marks memo, leaving certificate, or obtain other certificates from the tehsil office like residential, EWS, income etc. Moreover, the functioning of the government’s website is also functioning slowly due to the sudden demand for documents all over Maharashtra. Hence the clearance of documents is going on at a snail’s pace.

In addition, an air of disappointment prevailed amongst CBSE school students as the results of the 10th and 12th have not been declared. On the contrary, the results of the state board’s Class 12th were declared on June 8 and Class 10th on June 17. The registration got started on June 2.

The inquiry to the job-oriented courses like computer engineering, fashion technology, electronics and telecommunication, electrical engineering etc is in large number from students and their parents, it is learnt.