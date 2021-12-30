Dubai return youth discharged from Meltron Hospital

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today discharged the first patient, who was infected by Omicron variant of Coronavirus, from Meltron Covid Care Hospital, this morning. The discharge was given on the basis of his latest RT-PCR report which tested as negative. The 33-year-old, who had returned the city, from Dubai, applauded the hospital staff (including doctors, nurses and others) and health officials, for taking his all care.

It may be noted that the genome sequencing report from NIV-Pune stated that he is infected by the Omicron variant. Hence the youth was admitted to the Meltron Hospital on December 25. The youth and a 50-year-old NRI from London (UK) are two patients who are infected by Omicron-variant in the district. Today, the youth got discharged and became the first patient to get free from the infection of the new variant.

The youth also thanked the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha for taking care during the treatment till he was reported as negative.

Meanwhile, the health administration is now waiting for the RT-PCR report of the NRI patient. The report is expected to receive on Thursday. According to sources, the health of NRI is stable and has no complaints.