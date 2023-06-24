Duo beaten for setting up compound wall on their plot

Incident in Sai Sanket Park in Satara area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A doctor and his brother-in-law were assaulted by a gang of youths while they were setting up a compound on their plot. The cement poles were also stolen. The incident occurred on June 5 at the Sai Sanket Park in Satara area. A case was lodged in the Satara police station on June 23.

Dr Jalinder Talole (Gangapur) has lodged a complaint against Abdul Ajim Mohammed Ismail, Abbas Khan Ajam Khan, Shaikh Imran Patel and other three to four unidentified culprits. According to police, Dr Talole was setting up a compound on his plot in Satara area. His brother-in-law Satish Lipane was also present with him. Meanwhile, the culprits reached the spot and demanded the duo to stop the work. The culprits then verbally abused them and forcefully took away the cement poles. Dr Talole has shot the entire incident on his mobile phone. PSI S Chabukswar is further investigating the case.