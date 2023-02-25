Duo nabbed for causing chaos in police station

-Manhandle police personnel

Aurangabad: A case was registered against two persons in the Waluj police station on Friday for causing trouble in a public place and manhandling two police personnel who went to the spot. The duo also created a disturbance in the police station.

According to police, some citizens complained that few drunkards were fighting near the Waluj police station on Friday night. When the police team went to the spot, they saw Sachin Wadkar (32), Pravin Wadkar (34, both Cidco Mahanagar) and Kedar Khoche (28, Waluj) fighting with each other. The police detained the three for questioning. While being taken to the police station, Sachin and Praveen abused and manhandled police head constable Sukhdev Bhagde and constable Vikas Jadhav. They also abused the police personnel in the station. Sachin smashed a mirror in the station with his head causing chaos. A case was registered against the duo in the Waluj police station. PSI AP Dhole is investigating the case under the guidance of PI Sachin Ingole.