Duplicate accessories seized from 5 mobile shops

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Kranti Chowk police conducted raids on five mobile shops in Paithan Gate area and seized duplicate accessories bearing names of branded companies on Tuesday evening.

According to a complaint lodged by Revannath Vishnu Kekan (Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, Pune), some mobile shops in the city are selling duplicate accessories in the name of the reputed company. These included mobile bodies, covers and others.

Accordingly, the Kranti Chowk police conducted a raid on the shops in Paithan Gate area. Cases have been registered against the owner of Shivshakti Mobile Shopee Mahendra Mangal Puri, Jagdamba Mobile Shopee owner Pravin Harichandra Ramji Mali, Chamunda Mobile Shop owner Jayeshram Jailaji Chaudhary, Hi-Fi Mobile Shopee owner Chenabhai alias Shailesh Galaramji Solanki and Rajlaxmi Mobile Shopee owner Arjunsingh Chetansingh Rajput.

During the raid, the police seized articles worth Rs 5.15 lakh. PSI Prabhakar Sonawane is further investigating.