Durreshawar Begum passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2022 06:00 PM2022-02-03T18:00:07+5:302022-02-03T18:00:07+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 3: Senior citizen and retired headmistress of the municipal corporation school, Durreshawar Begum (77), died of a brief illness at her residence today. She is survived by two daughters, a son and extended family. She was the mother of HM Burhani English Primary School Shahana Siddiqui.