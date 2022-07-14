Dy director pays surprise visit to Ellora PHC; found many shortcomings

Aurangabad, July 14:

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Sunita Golait paid a surprise visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Ellora on Thursday and found the pharmacist and health assistant absent.

Taking serious note, Dr Golait sought clarification from PHC medical officers.

The deputy director checked the attendance registrar and found the pharmacist and the health assistant absent.

There was no entry about the tour of the staff. The movement registrar was also not available at the PHC. There were names of other employees on the attendance register but their posts were not mentioned. It was difficult to understand who was working on which posts.

Intern medical officer was given the responsibility to distribute medicines. The employees were not wearing uniforms nor cleanliness was found there. She also found shortcomings in the function. The medical officers were asked to submit the clarification in three days.

Currently, Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight is being implemented. The ORS Corner and required tables were not found at the centre.