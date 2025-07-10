Dy registrar Thackeray misused power & trying to divert real issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the administration adopted a legal way to probe against Hemlata Thackeray while she misused office power and tried to divert the release issue.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, Hemlata Thackery attempted to commit suicide by consuming excessive sleeping pills. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

In her two-page suicide note, she alleged that two senior officers of the Bamu-vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar, are harassing her.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday evening, Registrar Dr Amrutkar said that the administration had not done anything wrong with Thackeray. He said that the deputy registrar tried to use gender and caste to intentionally target the officers. Dr Amrutkar said that she was promoted from Assistant Registrar to Deputy Registrar on December 16, 2024 and was given a separate cabin like other DRs.

Later, she was transferred to the Syllabus section at the administrative building from the Examinations Department.

The university also shared the chronology of the case

--Thackeray’s son was seen coming out of the examination building at midnight on July 15, 2024. He threatened the security officers who mentioned this in an oral complaint.

-- After the transfer, refused to vacate the cabin at December end.

--Hemlata Thackeray makes a complaint with the State SC/ST Commission on January 2, 2025

--After the registrar’s letter, she refused to vacate the cabin on January 6, 2025, through a letter mentioning her gender and caste

--Deputy registrar (Establishment) Dr Ganesh Manza and legal advisor Kishor Nade appeared for the hearing of the ST/SC Commission held here on January 9.

--She sent a letter to the manpower supplying contractor for the transfer of employees on February 14 and also signed a letter as registrar to be sent to the joint director’s office about the increase in fees for courses. She misused her power

--The deputy registrar was asked to clarify after sending her a letter on March 25, 2025.

--Dr Prashant Amritkar submitted a complaint to the Governor and Chief Minister

--On receiving a letter from the Governor’s office dated May 5, 2025, Vice Chancellor constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Dr Pushpa Gaikwad which submitted the report after 10 days.

--The administration sought clarification from Thackeray on May 28. She submitted her clarification on June 6. Since her clarification was unsatisfactory, a departmental enquiry led by Judge P S Paranjpe, retired District and Sessions Judge was formed on July 9