E-bus arrives in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Smart City Office (SCO) is operating 100 diesel buses in the city. Earlier, to protect the city’s environment, it ordered 35 electric buses (e-buses), out of which, one e-bus has arrived in the city recently. It will ply on the city roads after the end of the election code of conduct. The private company will operate it and will share revenue with SCO as per mutual agreement.

To meet the growing demand for public transportation, the SCO purchased diesel buses in 2018. Of which, 90 buses are operated and 10 are kept as a stand-by. More than 18000 passengers avail the bus service daily.

Being a responsible organisation, SCO decided upon plying environment-friendly buses. However, due to a paucity of funds, it decided to procure 35 e-buses on a lease basis. The Hyderabad-based agency has been shortlisted in the tender process.

The SCO had set up a state-of-the-art bus depot at Jadhavwadi. It will be utilised to park old and new buses. The depot has charging stations for e-buses. Hence the one e-bus has been parked here to test the charging station as well. Later on, other e-buses will be arriving in the city, said the sources.