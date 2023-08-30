E-filing facility centres inaugurated at HC bench

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrative Judge of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court Justice Ravindra Ghuge inaugurated the two e-filling facility centres at the bench on Wednesday.

Justice Mangesh S Patil presided over the function. Justice Ravindra Ghuge said that the e-filling facility is drawing a good response in Maharashtra compared to other states.

Justice Mangesh Patil urged the lawyers to avail of the facility fully. All the judges of the Aurangabad HC bench, State Bar Council members adv Vasantrao Salunke and adv Amol Shivajirao Sawant,

President of Aurangabad Bar Association adv Narsingh Jadhav and its secretary adv Radhakrishna Ingole Patil were also present. The centres were launched as part of the implementation of directives issued by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to make our country’s court paperless.

Earlier, adv Vasantrao Salunke made an introductory speech and gave information about the initiative.

He said that Aurangabad Bar Association will receive 30 per cent, out of total revenue generated through the centres.

President of Aurangabad Bar Association adv Narsingh Jadhav said that lawyers of the high court bench would get facilities at a concessional rate and the interest of the clients would also be preserved.

Adv Radhakrishna Ingole Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme while adv Amol Sawant proposed a vote of thanks.