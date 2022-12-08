E H to invest Rs 250 crore for expansion of Aurangabad facility

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad: Swiss instrumentation company Endress Hauser (E H) plans to invest Rs 250 crore in its Aurangabad plant in Waluj in the first phase. The company further plans to invest a total of Rs 500 crore in the next four- five years to expand its capacity at its plant.

"A new building infrastructure of 60,000 square feet will come up in the existing campus of 25 acres located in Waluj industrial area in the first phase of expansion. We are expanding our unit in Waluj,” E H Flowtech India's president and director Kulathu Kumar told AurangabadFirst on Thursday. Giving more information, Kumar said that the expansion will create 200 direct jobs and will provide indirect employment to around 800 people because of the expansion.

The company has also drawn up plans for the second phase of expansion, which can entail investment of Rs 300 crore over medium to long-term, depending on the market conditions. In the second phase, the company is mulling an expansion on the same plot over the next five years. After the end of the second phase of expansion, the company would have used up 70 percent of its 25-acre land.

No plans to move out from China

The E H has no plans to move the existing plant in China to India. The plant in China has its own customer base and is competing globally. There are no talks or discussions underway to shift this plant. E H is also not planning to invest in DMIC and has focused on expansion in its existing plant in Waluj.