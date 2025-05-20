E-Passport service to be available in city soon!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A significant facility for citizens will soon be available at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK). Following the directives of the Central Government, preparations to launch the e-passport service are in the final stages. With the help of this new technology, the passport process will become faster, more secure, and more transparent.

An e-passport is an electronic chip-enabled document which digitally stores the holder’s personal details, biometric data, and important travel-related information. This will help curb the use of fake identification documents and make the travel process simpler and quicker.

Current system and upcoming changes

Currently, around 80 applicants undergo document verification and interviews daily at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar POPSK. However, after the e-passport service is launched, this number is expected to increase. Due to the more automated and digital process under the new system, the daily processing capacity may go up to 100–120 applicants. This improvement is expected to make appointment slots more readily available to applicants, and the entire process will be completed promptly.

Strengthening the POPSK

Once the e-passport service is launched, the POPSK in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become more efficient and capable. Applicants will no longer need to travel to Mumbai, Nashik or other major cities, making the process more convenient, especially for people from rural areas.

Preparations are in the final stage by the administration

The necessary technical upgrades, staff training, and infrastructure setup for implementing this service are in the final phase. Officials have indicated that the service will be made available to the public very soon.

A significant milestone for the city

The Assistant Director (Postal Services) Manoj Wange said, “The launch of the e-passport service is a major milestone for a rapidly developing city like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It marks a significant step toward providing citizens with fast, secure, and modern services.”