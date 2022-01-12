E-vehicles subject included in Govt Poly’s Mechatronics course; ADAM course given extension for 3-yrs

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Government Polytechnic and Mercedes Benz was extended to continue ‘Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) for the next three years. A new subject ‘E-Vehicle’ was also included in the syllabus of the ADAM course and it will be taught to the batch of 2022.

It may be noted that a one-year ADAM was launched at Government Polytechnic in 2009. The MoU extended for every three years during the last 12 years. The three years MoU was expired in October 2021. With the extension, the course will be taught till November 9, 2024.

A total of 233 students have completed the courses and got jobs in top showrooms and dealers of companies automobiles like Mercedes Benz BMW, Audi, Skoda and Jaguar. Teachers D D Deore and M L Bhagwat said that considering the need of the hour, electronic vehicles were included in the ADAM course syllabus.

The decision about the inclusion of e-vehicle was taken in a meeting of Mercedes Benz general manager Ashish Salvi, coordinator Shivaji Bhosale, coordinators of all centres, representatives of all dealers of Mercedes Benz was held recently. The teachers of the course will be imparted training for e-vehicle at Chakan in April.

Entrance test for ADAM new batch

Government Polytechnic will conduct an entrance examination on January 29 for the admissions to the ADAM course batch of 2022 while the new batch will commence from February this year.

For details about the course and admissions, one should visit the link (https://www.gpabad.ac.in/). For any query, one may contact M L Bhagwat.