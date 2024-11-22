Early start for vote counting staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The vote counting for the Aurangabad East, Central, and West Assembly constituencies, along with the Phulambri constituency in the rural area, began at 8 am on Saturday.

There were four different counting centres in the city. Officers and staff appointed for the counting process were ordered to report to their respective centres by 5.30 am. The vote counting for the Aurangabad East constituency will take place at S.F.S. High school, the Central constituency at Government Polytechnic and the West constituency at Government Engineering College. The Phulambri constituency's counting will be held at Garware Sports Complex. All appointed officials and staff were instructed to be present at their respective centres by 5.30 am. At 6.30 am, counting staff will take their positions and by 7.30 am, candidates and their representatives must also be in place, as per the instructions from the election officer.