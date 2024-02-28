Earthenware unearthed during excavation at Bibi-Ka-Maqbara to be studied

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Archaeological excavations near the historic Bibi-Ka-Maqbara have unearthed several pieces of earthen pots and vessels, believed to have been used by the workers who built the monument.

The excavation, which began two weeks ago near a hill close to the Maqbara, has already revealed significant finds. These include a bathroom and toilet structure constructed from rock and lime, potentially dating back to the Mughal era when the Maqbara was built. Additionally, a green jasper store with red and yellow dots was discovered.

The excavation is being conducted under the supervision of Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, superintending archeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Dr Prashant Sonone, assistant superintending archaeologist at ASI, informed that the unearthed earthenwares are being thoroughly analyzed, with some pieces to be preserved at the office.

This new excavation site has sparked public interest, raising anticipation for further discoveries that could shed light on the construction of the monument and the lives of the workers involved, said the officials.