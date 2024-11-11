East constituency's development transformation: Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP Mahayuti candidate Atul Save stated that before 2014, securing government funds for development in the eastern constituency's "gunthewari" (unauthorized plot) areas was challenging, leading to delays. After his election, he raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly and obtained funds through former DCM Devendra Fadnavis.

During a campaign rally in Ward No. 92, Vishranti Nagar, on Monday, BJP candidate Atul Save engaged with voters, emphasizing his focus on infrastructure in the "gunthewari" areas. He highlighted securing substantial funds for essential projects, including roads, drainage, water, and electricity. Residents welcomed Save and expressed satisfaction with his development efforts. Save urged voters to give him another chance, promising further solutions to local issues. Pramod Rathod, Nagesh Bhalerao, Tarachand Gaikwad, Himmat Patel and Gayatri Patel were also present.