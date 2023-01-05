Eating dessert proves costly in wedding ceremony, 70 hospitalised

Aurangabad: A total of 70 persons were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and MGM Hospital when they complained of vomiting, loose motion and uneasily after having dessert at the wedding reception of Syed Zubair,the son of NCP leader Abdul Qadir.

The reception was held at Madni Chowk on Wednesday evening.

Some of the patients and their relatives said that they felt uneasiness and experienced vomiting and diarrhea on eating a sweet dish called ‘Double Ka Mitha’ in the wedding reception of Syed Zubair.

A total of 70 persons started coming to GMCH and MGM Hospital after midnight when they experienced vomiting, loose motion and uneasiness. The number of patients is likely to up as others may be taking treatment at different private hospitals. The hospital administration said 15 patients of them are still undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable while others were given discharged.

MLC of 48 patients

Dr H R Raghvan (Medical superintendent, MGM Hospital): A total of 48 persons who suffered food poisoning were treated. The MLCs of all patients was done. The entry of some of the patients was not done but they were given treatment. Currently, 14 patients, including five children and two women, are undergoing treatment. They will be given discharged soon. The remaining patients were given treatment in OPD. The arrival of patients began at 12.30 am on Wednesday.

22 patients treated

Dr Vijay Kalyankar (Medical Superintendent, GMCH): A total of 22 patients with food poisoning were treated. Of them, 21 were given discharged after the treatment while one patient whose condition is stable is still under treatment.

What is ‘Double Ka Mitha?’

Double Ka Mitha, a sweet dish is served as dessert

at the wedding receptions and other celebrations. It is made from fried bread pieces, reduced milk, sugar and dry fruit.

10-12 people complained of vomiting

Abdul Qadir Maulana (NCP leader): 10 to 12 persons did vomiting after having a meal. After they were admitted to MGM Hospital for treatment, I have been to the hospital. Two to three persons were taken to GMCH. The situation is normal. It is totally wrong that 500 to 700 people suffered food poisoning. I cannot say anything now whether there is a conspiracy.