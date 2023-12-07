Eating supper proved dearer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj police station has registered an offence against an unidentified thieves on charge of stealing a jeep of valuing Rs 6 lakh when its driver was having dinner in a nearby hotel at Limbe Jalgaon.

Ganesh Arun Kundhare (24, Waluj) is into the fishing business. He purchased a jeep (bearing number 4585) a few days ago. On October 24 (one and a half months ago) he went to Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan for fishing. After catching the fish, he boarded the stock of fishes in the jeep and proceeded to go to his house in Waluj. While on the way, after 12 midnight, Ganesh was feeling starving. Hence, he went to eat food in a hotel at Limbe Jalgaon. However, when he came out of the hotel, he was shocked to see his jeep missing. After some time, Ganesh and his relatives started to hunt for the jeep. Later on, he came to know that the jeep is with Namdeo Maruti Parse (Mangrul in Majalgaon tehsil). Ganesh then confirmed the jeep’s location, and lodged a complaint at Waluj police station. Further investigation is on by PSI Sakharam Dilwale under the guidance of PI Dilip Gangurde.