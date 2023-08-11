Echoes of nationalism resonate at LTCC's melodic showdown

Golden Jubilee School, Jalna and Agrasen Vidya Mandir emerge winners of the LTCC Inter-School Patriotic Song competition 2023

Chhatrapati Sambajinagar: In a heartwarming display of patriotism and talent, the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and Manjeet Pride Group's ‘One World, Our Pride’ hosted an inter-school patriotic song competition 2023 for school students between the 6th and 10th standards. The event took place at Lokmat Bhavan on Friday, leaving a lasting impression on both participants and spectators.

The competition was a celebration of India's rich history and culture, with participants from schools across the city coming together to sing patriotic songs. The young voices resonated with national pride as they sang about the sacrifices of freedom fighters, the beauty of our country, and the importance of unity in diversity. With themes ranging from unity in diversity to the sacrifices of freedom fighters, the performances reflected the deep-rooted values that our nation upholds.

The competition was judged by Prof Girjinath Jadhav and Prof Ashwini Bhandare, who were impressed by the talent of the participants. They said that the event was a great way to promote patriotism and national pride among the youth.

The event was a huge success, with parents, teachers, and fellow students gathering to support the participants. It was a truly inspiring event that left a lasting impression on all who attended.

About the sponsor:

LTCC has always been a great platform for the students to showcase and nurture their talent. We are proud to be associated with LTCC that has been constant in bringing versatile and creative activities for the school children. Like Campus Club, Manjeet Pride Group, is synonymous with quality, trust, and lavish living. Pioneers of "Live Life King Size," we craft homes, offices, and commercial spaces with aesthetics and modern amenities. The group redefines real estate, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation, said Navin Bagadiya, director Manjeet Pride Group.

Results of the competition:

Competition winners: (Tie) Golden Jubilee School, Jalna and Agrasen Vidya Mandir

Runner-up: (Tie) Riverdale High school and Dnyanada English School, Pokhari

2nd runner-up: (Tie) MGM Cloverdale School and Jain International School, Aurangabad (JISA, Maliwada).

Consolation 1: (Tie) Gaikwad Global School and Jain International School

Consolation 2: (Tie) Cambridge School and PSBA School