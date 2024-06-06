Eco Club formed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) formed an ‘Eco Club’ on Wednesday as part of the World Environment Day celebration.

The university is known as the ‘oxygen hub’ of the city. Former dean Dr Chetna Sonkamble inaugurated the Eco Club and delivered a special lecture programme.

Trees of mango, tamarind, peeple, neem, blackberry and other indigenous plants will be cultivated. Dr Chetna Sonkable said that big cities have started oxygen centres which is a serious matter.

“We understood the importance of the environment and fresh air in the post-Covid period. We should be nature lovers and avoid using plastic and maintain cleanliness. Natural and man-made resources should be used carefully,” she said.

Centre director Dr Nirmala Jadhav explained the objective behind the establishment of Eco Club.

During the year, the club conducts tree plantation, a cleanliness campaign, lectures by experts, nature walks, no vehicle day, elocution, debate competition, quizzes, group discussion, poster exhibition, water saving and anti-plastic awareness, showing films on environment improvement, anti-food waste awareness and seed balls making. Dr Savita Bahirat conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Ashwinin More proposed a vote of thanks.