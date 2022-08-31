Eco-friendly Ganesha idol-making workshop at PSBA

Aurangabad, August 31: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School (PSBA) conducted an eco-friendly Ganesha idol-making workshop for the students. An interactive lecture was held on recycling and reusing of soil. Children realized how and why the things that we get from nature should be returned to nature. Students prepared beautiful Ganesha Idols using shadu clay. Careful attention was given to decorate the idols and creative turbans, modak, laddu were prepared for Lord Ganesha. Head of the art department Ajay Manwatkar, Rohini Khopade, Yogita Chavan guided the students. The school management, principal and teachers appreciated the initiative.