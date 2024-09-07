Eco-friendly Ganpati-making competition at St. Xavier's

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier's School organised an eco-friendly Ganpati making competition, fostering awareness about sustainable practices during the Ganesh festival. An art teacher from Vande Mataram School Paithankar was the chief guest.

Students used eco-friendly materials such as clay, organic colours, leaves, and other biodegradable items to craft their Ganpati idols, emphasizing the need to reduce environmental harm traditionally associated with Plaster of Paris idols. The initiative not only highlighted creativity but also the importance of preserving nature by adopting greener celebration methods. Headmaster Fr Dominic Bramhane congratulated students and asked them to avoid water and air pollution. Manager Fr. Sanjay Parkhe wished students.