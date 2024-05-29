Eco warrior: Dr Garge champions zero-waste living; He treats, reuses wastewater, conserves water, and grows vegetables using organic methods

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the rising environmental concerns, the need is being felt globally for reducing our carbon footprint. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar too, aware residents are adopting sustainable practices to minimise impact on the eco system. City microbiologist and retired college principal Dr Ranjan Garge is one such personality. He has implemented a range of innovative solutions to minimise waste and reduce his ecological footprint. He lives in a zero-waste home. To achieve this, he treats and reuses wastewater from his home, conserves water, and sets an example for others in the community.

His homegrown vegetables, cultivated using organic methods, reduce reliance on chemically treated market produce, promoting healthier and more environment-friendly food consumption habits. Dr Garge also manages organic waste through worm composting, turning waste into nutrient-rich manure for his plants. By reusing RO wastewater for household purposes and allowing treated drainage water to permeate into the ground, he contributes to groundwater recharge and bolsters sustainable development efforts in the region.

Dr Garge’s commitment to sustainable living not only benefits his family but also serves as an inspiration to others in the city and beyond. His exemplary practices demonstrate that simple lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on the environment, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future for all.

It is heartening to see the city residents enthusiastically supporting the zero-waste movement, looking for innovative solutions, inspiring neighbouring communities and policymakers to adopt similar approaches and join the zero-waste movement.