ED inquiry of civic officer continues on fourth day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The inquiry of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) deputy commissioner and head of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), Aparna Thete, continues on the fourth consecutive day by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its headquarters in Mumbai.

According to the sources, the PMAY contractor Samrath Construction Co. has also been summoned for the inquiry in Mumbai.

It may be noted that the ED is conducting the inquiry of Thete since Monday (March 20). They are obtaining details like the total number of quotations received by the municipal corporation in response to the tender, what was the selection criteria, and other technical details from her.

Thete, on behalf of the municipal corporation, had lodged the complaint against the PMAY contractor and its 19 directors, with the City Chowk police station.