ED raids are political gang war

Aurangabad, March 26:

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in the state are not for curbing corruption. The actions executed by the central government on the states and the states replying to it appears that it is a kind of gang war”, opined the president of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and former MP Raju Shetty in a press conference here on Saturday.

The state government and the opposition are making allegations against each other daily. ED raids are conducted to teach the opposition a lesson. Why raids are not conducted on the companies which have embezzled crores of rupees in the crop insurance scheme, Shetty questioned.

The exams are going on but the schools are not allowing the students to attend the exams. They are demanding the complete fees and even for the corona period. Moreover, the schools have not given the full salaries to the teachers for this period and also not conducted the classes. Still, the government has not taken any action against the schools, he alleged.

Shetkari Sanghatana has supported the Mahavikas Aghadi government. A meeting will be held at Kolhapur soon to review the work of the government in the past two and a half years, he said.