ED raids houses, offices of 3 contractors in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Enforcement Department (ED) conducted raids on the houses and offices of three contractors in the city in the case of embezzlement in the tender process of Prime Minister Awas Yojana for constructing 39,000 houses worth Rs 4,600 crores. Six ED teams conducted the raids on Friday from 6 am onwards and seized all the documents related to the scam.

The raids were conducted on the offices and houses of chief contractor ‘Samrath Construction and J V Company director Amar Ashok Bafna (Flat No. 101, Bagicha Sawaiwala Apartment, Nasgalli, Pandariba), Sundar Construction’s owner Satish Bhagchand Runwal (Plot No. 49 Ahimsanagar) house and office at Samarthnagar and on two flats of Indoglobal Infrastructure Services partner Ritesh Rajendra Kankriya. One of these flats is in Adtiyanagar in the Ulkanagari area and another in Meeta Apartment in Nawabpura.

The officers reached the concerned spots in six different vehicles at around 6.30 am and executed the action. After some time, the police of the concerned police stations were informed. The raids continued till 6 pm in the city.

After unveiling that three contractors submitted a tender after mutual consent, based on the complaint lodged by municipal corporation deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, a case of cheating and other charges was registered against 19 partners of three companies with City Chowk police station on February 23.

The next day, ED sought the documents related to the tenders through the state government. After examining the document, the ED officers conducted the raids in the city on Friday.

What is the case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had invited tenders for the construction of houses in the city through Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Samrath Construction and J V Company, Indoglobal Infrastructure Service and Jaguar Global Services submitted the tenders. All the three tenders were submitted from the same IP address 103.211.61.184. It was a breach of the terms and conditions of the tender process and caused financial losses to the government. The contract was awarded by the consent of the three companies to Samrath Construction and J V Company.

Case was registered against partners

Earlier, a case was registered with City Chowk police station in this regard against Samrath Construction and J V Company director Amar Bafna, partners Puja Bafna, Siddharth Properties partner Nilesh Shende, Abhijeet Shende, Yogesh Ramesh Shende, Navnirman Mahila Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha designated person Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari, Sundar Constructions owner Satish Runwal, Indoglobal Intrastructure Services partners Ritesh Kankriya, Hitesh Karnawat, Abhinav Rainbow Develoers and Promotors partners Shamkant Vani, Sunil Nahar, Hariom Navodya Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha designated person Praveen Bhattad, Jaguar Services partner Sunil Nahar, Anand Nahar, Nyati Engineers and Consultant Company director Nitin Nyati, Piyush Nyati, Praveen Nyati and Gunjal and Associates designated person Manoj Gunjal.