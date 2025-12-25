ED raids, threats of firing at home: Rs 25.86 lakh extorted through ‘digital arrest’

A cyber crime gang extorted Rs 25.86 lakh from a 53-year-old homemaker by placing her under a so-called ‘digital arrest’ for six days, claiming her name had surfaced in statements of accused persons in a financial scam. The fraudsters threatened her with arrest, Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, and even firing at her residence. The ordeal ended when her husband noticed unusual behaviour and gained her confidence. A case was registered at Pundaliknagar police station on Wednesday.

The victim, whose husband is a business consultant, received a call on December 16 at around 3 pm, warning that her mobile service would be disconnected in two days. She was then told that another number registered in her name was linked to an illegal advertising case. Within minutes, she was connected via video call to someone posing as the Mumbai Crime Branch, using official insignia and photographs to appear authentic. The caller threatened her, claiming she had been implicated in a black money case by arrested accused.

-----------

Continuous video calls and psychological manipulation

Fraudsters sent fake ED notices via WhatsApp and forced her into long video calls, lasting 12–15 hours daily. She was instructed not to inform anyone, made to write statements, and read them aloud.

-----------

Money extorted under threats

The gang collected her bank details and coerced her into transferring money. She initially sent Rs 46,000, then broke a fixed deposit to transfer Rs 6.5 lakh on December 18. By December 22, they had extorted Rs 25.86 lakh. The criminals also threatened ED raids, firing at her home, and constant surveillance. The husband’s intervention on December 23 exposed the scam, prompting a police complaint. Police inspector Ashok Bhandare is investigating.

-------------

Public Advisory

• No police officer calls to demand money, threaten arrest, or conduct inquiries.

• Video calls, notices, or threats in the name of ED, police, or CBI are scams.

• “Do not tell anyone” is a clear sign of fraud.

• Inform family immediately and report to the cyber helpline at 1930.

• Never transfer money or share OTPs or bank details.