Edn Dept achieves milestone: 9 K teachers hired for local self-governing bodies schools

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has achieved a landmark by filling the highest number of teacher posts (9,000) in schools run by local self-governing bodies across the State during the last one decade.

It may be noted candidates will have to qualify two tests to become a school teacher across the State. The first examination is the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (Maha TET). Those who qualified TET are only eligible to take the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT). Those who clear TET and TAIT can apply for the school teacher job.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), between February 22 and March 3. The TAIT is mandatory eligibility for teachers' recruitment in the schools run by local self-governing bodies like Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council and Corporation. The result of the TAIT was announced on March 24.

The State Government started the recruitment for school teachers' posts through the Pavitra Portal in 2023. There are 67,000 vacant posts in the State. Initially, the School Education Minister announced that 55,000 posts would be filled. However, a GR was released on June 21, 2023, stating that 30,000 posts would be filed. Later, it was announced that 21,687 posts would be filled. More than 9,000 teachers posts were filled after a gap of 10 to 12 years.

Santosh Magar from DTED and B Ed Students Association said the recruitment process provided some relief to aspiring teachers. “The private aided schools have over 60,000 vacant posts besides vacant posts in local self-governing bodies. The Government around 50 per cent of them (30,000) to reduce the unemployment,” he said.

Box

Merit list & filled post

The officers from the Education Department said that the general merit list of 11,085 TAIT candidates was released to fill the posts without interviews. “Of them, 6,182 aspirants joined the schools. The remaining posts are vacant because candidates of the required reserved category were unavailable,” they said. The second merit list will be announced soon.

As per the Government directives, the conversion round is being conducted for the remaining 5,714 posts. Out of them, the names of 3,150 eligible candidates were recommended for the appointment while 2,564 posts of reservation categories are still vacant due to the non-availability of youths from the categories.

--The names of 3,150 eligible candidates were recommended for the appointment

--Out of which, 1657 candidates will join the school which first to fifth standards schools (English medium- posts 702, Urdu-95, Hindi 91, Marathi-760, Kannada-09).

--The names of candidates have been recommended for 1,483 posts for the standard from sixth to eighth (Mathematics- Science subjects post-1,382, Social Science- three and language-98).

--A total of 10 candidates' names were recommended for standards 9th to 10th.

Box

Medium posts

The Education Department will fill 21,687 posts in several phases. Of the total posts, 16,799 posts are being filled without interviews and 4,879 are to be filed with interviews. The medium-wise major posts of teachers are as follows; Marathi (11,968), English (2471), Urdu (1847) and Hindi (401).