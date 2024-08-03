Educated unemployed ends life in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 31-year-old young man committed suicide by consuming a toxic liquid due to not being able to find a job. The incident came to light on Saturday at 10 am in Narla village in Vaijapur taluka. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Gorakh Nale.

Rahul was employed at a private company in Pune. He lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been searching for a job since then but was unsuccessful. This led him to depression. On Friday night, in a state of depression, he consumed a poisonous liquid and committed suicide at his residence in the village. The incident was discovered on Saturday morning. Rahul is survived by a family comprising his parents and a brother.