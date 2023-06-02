Education Hub: A multitude of exciting career paths await!

Forget Pune, Bangalore: Quality education now available in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Grand inauguration of Lokmat Education Fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Students of Marathwada need not go to Pune, Bangalore for higher education. Because, large educational groups across the country have started their institutions here. This has made Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar an 'Education Hub'. Multiple options are available here from school level to higher education. All these educational institutions have been brought together under one roof in the 'Lokmat Education Fair'. This exhibition is a good platform for students and parents. Take a step forward for the bright future of your child by taking admission in these educational institutions, said municipal administrator G Sreekanth.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Lokmat Education Fair 2023’ at Lokmat Bhavan on Friday. MGM University registrar Ashish Gadekar and municipal deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad were present as chief guests on this occasion. The three-day exhibition started on Friday by releasing balloons in the sky and cutting ribbons.

G Sreekanth said that the result of class 10 has been declared today. Those students do not need to go anywhere to get information about which course to take admission in terms of career. Because, in the Lokmat Education Fair, information about renowned educational institutions providing quality education is available at one place. In this exhibition, for the first time, the stall of municipal schools has been set up this year. He said that this is the best example of the fact that municipal schools are now competing with reputed schools in quality education. Lokmat editor Nandkishore Patil gave the introduction while Lokmat assistant vice president Praveen Chopda welcomed the dignitaries.

Students from Pune, Mumbai study in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ashish Gadekar said that Lokmat is working responsibly in every field. To promote the education sector here, Lokmat conducts an educational exhibition every year. The children and parents are benefiting from the educational institutions. Students from Marathwada used to go to Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore for education. But, now our city has become an education hub. Now students from Pune, Mumbai, Nashik are coming here for education. Quality education and multiple options for career are available here.