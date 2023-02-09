Education is the tool to build country, society

-Will build up-to-date school: Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray visits model village Patoda

Aurangabad: Education is the tool to build the country and society. The country will progress only because of education, said Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray while speaking in a programme organised in model village Patoda during Shivsamwad Yatra on Thursday.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) has organized a Sarpanch Parishad. Hence Aditya invited the Sarpanch and office bearers to attend the Sarpanch Parishad. He said that leaving aside politics, he has come to learn something from this village and assured to inform other villages in the state about the activities of Patoda Gram Panchayat.

Thackeray said that if the government does not help to build an up-to-date school in Patoda village, he will build a school with the funds of CSR and public representatives. Leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar, Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Uday Singh Rajput, District Chief Kishanchand Tanwani and others were present.

I never liked mathematics

While interacting with the villagers, Aditya said that I was not interested in maths since my school. Hence it became difficult for me to calculate the political equation in the party. The entire country saw how the political calculations rapidly changed in the State. His revelation that he had never liked mathematics received a round of laughter from the audience.