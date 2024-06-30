Education officer M K Deshmukh given farewell on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Education officer (Secondary) of Zilla Parishad M K Deshmukh was given farewell in a programme held on Sunday on his retirement.

Sevagaurav Samiti organised the ceremony. MLCs Vikram Kale and Satish Chavan, Housing Development Minister Atul Save, MP Sandeepan Bhumare, MP Dr Kalyan Kale and MLA Haribhau Bagade, former MLC M M Shaikh, Manoj Patil, Pradeep Rathod, Walmik Surase, Ajmal Khan and Namdeo Sonawne were also present.

As an officer, M K Deshmukh made a mark in the education field due to his working style. He was honoured with a citation, memento and shawl. Political leaders made funny remarks like offering him a ticket for election while senior officers of the education praised Deshmukh for his administration and work.

Present and former senior officers from the education department, teachers, office-bearers of teachers' unions and education societies from Mumbai to Nagpur and Nanded to Nashik, officers from Mantralaya, and present and former officers arrived here to attend the farewell ceremony today.

Deputy Director of Education Dr B B Chavan and Pravin Lohade conducted the proceedings of the programme. Earlier, senior education extension officer Ramesh Thakur made an introductory speech.

Box

I am satisfied

M K Deshmukh said “Many become sad at the time of retirement. However, I am satisfied. One should be happy and satisfied if one has loyalty and self-confidence about their job.”

He said how he completed in school and college education being from a humble background. Deshmukh shared his journey, from being a teacher in a remote village to education officer through qualifying Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations. The audience became emotional for some time to hear the journey.