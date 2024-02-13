Education Society gives fake approval; teachers start agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two teachers started an agitation in front of the office of the deputy director of education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) against the fake approval given to their education society.

It may be noted that the education officer (Primary) gave approval on an individual level to five teachers of Bhagwan Mahavir Primary School, Jadhavwadi, run by Rajmata Jijau Bahuddeshiya Sanstha (Sillod) on December 31, 2015.

Of them, two teachers- Ganesh Uttamrao Shinde and Bhagwan Shalikrao Phuke worked in the hope of getting grants to the school.

They paid RS 31 lakh to the then office-bearers of the education society. Also, Rs 3.68 lakh amount was taken from them for the salary. They have transactions and receipts of the transaction.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy director of education, the duo alleged that the education society took fake approval on the back date of March 23, 2015. Not a single teacher had their name on the old seniority list.

Ganesh Shinde and Bhagwan Phuke started agitation in front of the office of the deputy director for giving fake approval to them and appointing other teachers.

Secretary of the Education Society Sharad Daud said that those teachers who are agitating did deal with old office-bearers of the society.“The school was transferred to us in March 2022. We have not done any dealing with the agitators. The issue of the teachers can be resolved through the discussions. We cannot fulfil their unnecessary demands,” he added.