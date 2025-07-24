Education trustees, Principals of PG colleges, meet Pro-VC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers and principals of the different educational institutions met the Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday over the ban on the admission process. They also raised a question over the staff shortage in Bamu departments.

It may be noted that the university conducted inspections of 187 postgraduate colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv to enhance the quality of education. These colleges were asked not to start the admission process until the inspection report is submitted.

A panel was sent to each college a week ago. Each pane comprises three members. The reports of the inspection were tabled in the Academic Council (AC) held recently. The AC members asked the administration to give positive and negative remarks to the colleges on the basis of the inspection report.

Those colleges which received negative remarks for the lack of infrastructure, facilities and approved full-time teachers as per the norms, were barred from the admission process for the current academic year.

The list of colleges with negative and positive remarks was released on Wednesday.

A total of 113 colleges received negative remarks and they were given time up to July 26 to present their side. Many PG colleges belong to politicians and prominent personalities of the division. Some of the colleges are even 50 years old.

The office-bearers of education societies and principals of the colleges met pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registered an objection over the action. They told the university administration that even its departments lack full-time staff.

The State Government approved 289 posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor for the 55 departments of the campus. However, more than 150 posts are vacant. Moreover, Bamu appointed over 120 teachers on a contract basis and Rs 32,000 monthly salary to each of them.

Some of the office-bearers said that the contractor teachers are getting a salary less than prescribed in the Government norms. Pro-VC claimed that the process of recruiting full-time teachers for 73 posts is underway and the campus has all kinds of facilities.

“The PG colleges with negative remarks have been given time to submit documents in support of their claim. The administration will take into consideration documents and remove negative remarks,” he added.