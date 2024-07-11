Educational institutes to remain close in city on July 13

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Saturday (July 13) due to the Mahashantata Samvad Rally. The Zilla Parishad’s Education Department will be issuing official orders in this regard on Friday.

Chandrakant Bharad of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), along with others, had submitted a memorandum to the District Collector's office requesting the closure of educational institutions in the city on the occasion of the rally. Accordingly, Deputy Collector Prabhodaya Muley sent a letter to the Deputy Director of Education. The Deputy Director of Education then corresponded with the Education Officers. The Education Department then submitted a proposal to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Vikas Meena, about the closure of the schools. The CEO, Vikas Meena, has approved the proposal, said the Education Department sources. The official letter regarding this will be issued tomorrow.

No decision on declaring leave to industries

Millions of Maratha community members are expected to arrive in the city to participate in the mega rally on Saturday. Hence the MKM, besides schools also urged the District Collector’s office for leave to the employees working in industries. Following this request, schools were granted leave, but no decision had been taken regarding leave for industrial companies till Thursday evening, said a senior official of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour.

The Maha Rally has been organised by Sakal Maratha Samaj. A massive crowd is expected to gather on Jalna Road for the event. Many workers have expressed their desire to participate in the rally. In this context, the MKM had requested the companies to grant leave on Saturday. However, no decision has been taken in this regard, so far.