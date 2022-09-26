Efforts should be made for vaccines against chronic diseases

Dr Bhagwat Karad : Inauguration of conference organized by 'Pathologist and Microbiologist'

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Pathologists and microbiologists worked hard during the corona outbreak. In particular, their role was very important in finding a vaccine against corona and delivering it to the public. There is still no vaccine available for many chronic diseases. Hence pathologists and microbiologists should make efforts to come up with vaccines for such illness, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Mapcon 2022' conference organized by the Maharashtra Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists at MGM on Saturday. Vice president of MGM institute, Dr PM Jadhav, Vice-chancellor Dr Shashank Dalvi, principal Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Praveen Suryavanshi, Dr KS Bhopale, chairman of organizing committee Dr Anil Joshi, secretary Dr Chandrasekhar Bhale, Dr Sharda Rane and others were present.

Expert guidance

Dr Shubhangi Agle guided on skin diseases. Dr Usha Kini highlights some important cases of his career. Dr Dinkar Desai, Dr Sandeep Yadav, Dr Rajiv Rao and Dr Jagdish Keskar guided the afternoon session.