Efforts to ease anger of Jarange against BJP; Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ease the anger of the leader of the Maratha reservation movement, Manoj Jarange Patil, towards the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, our leaders will meet with him. Accordingly, a resolution will emerge from this meeting regarding the Jarange controversy, hope Shiv Sena spokesperson and Cidco Chairman MLA Sanjay Shirsat during a press conference here on Friday.

Shirsat said, " The delay in announcing candidates for the Lok Sabha elections created a negative impact on the Mahayuti. As a result, the list of candidates for the Assembly elections from the Mahayuti will be announced within two days. The BJP's list will be released today or tomorrow, while the Shinde faction's list will be announced in two days. Following that, the Ajit Pawar faction will also make its announcement.

The Mahayuti leaders have scheduled their tours and responsibilities have also been assigned to everyone. Jarange is criticising only the BJP and Fadnavis within the Mahayuti. When asked what magical wand he had waved over him, Shirsat responded, “ He did not wave any magical wand or make false promises; rather, tried to keep the promises made, including providing Kunbi certificates. There is no resentment against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from any community. Efforts will be made to appease Jarange's anger. Those who have been denied tickets by the party are going to Matoshri.

CM’s word will be final

Minister Abdul Sattar announced the candidacy of Kishore Balande from Phulambri constituency. When asked whether Shiv Sena will contest from Phulambri, Shirsat replied that he is unaware of why Sattar announced the candidacy. He emphasized the names of candidates announced by the Chief Minister will be official till then no one is an official candidate.