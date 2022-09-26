Efforts will be taken to solve problems of society

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

“I cannot become a great support to the society like Gopinath Mundhe, but I will try to solve the problems of all the sections of the society. I am committed to elevate the status of the community”, opined minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking in a function of felicitation of the meritorious students from Vanjari Community held at Vanjari Bhavan in Pundliknagar area on Sunday. The meritorious students of class tenth, class twelfth and joining government services were felicitated by Dr Karad.

Dr Karad further said, there should not be any breach in the community. All the activists from various parties should come together and work for the welfare of the community. I will take all the efforts to resolve the problems and for the development.

The programme began by paying obeisance to the portraits of Rashtrasant Bhagwan Baba and Late Gopinath Mundhe and lighting traditional lamp. President of the Bhavan Bhaskar Mundhe, Pravin Ghuge, Shankarrao Nagare, Shrinivas Darade, Pandit Kendre, Bhagwanrao Daud, Shivshankar Mundhe, Gopinath Wagh, Balasaheb Sanap, Dr Vijay Dahiphale, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Harshvardhan Karad, Amit Sanap and others were present.

Pandit Kendre made an introductory speech.