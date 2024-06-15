Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings in city mosques
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2024 08:25 PM2024-06-15T20:25:08+5:302024-06-15T20:25:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A special prayer will be offered at the different mosques of the city in the morning of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A special prayer will be offered at the different mosques of the city in the morning of Eid-ul-Azha which will be celebrated on June 17.
The schedule of prayers in the different mosques of the city is as follows;
Name of mosque -------timing
Eidgah Cantonment---8.30 am
Masjid Panchakki-----8.45 am
Masjid Kalan (Shahaganj)--8.45
Kali Masjid Chowk--------8
Masjid Chowk-------------8
Eidgah Osmanpura-------9
Jama Masjid (Osmanpura)--8.30
Dargah Shahnoor Hamvi----8
Eidgah--Rauza Baugh-------8.30
Qadeem Masjid-Kranti Chowk—8.30
Masjid Railway Station------7
Hari Masjid, Nawabpura----6.10
Masjid Inayam, Mondha Naka--6.20
Masjid Shuttariya, Kali Bawadi--7
Masjid Jameel Baig, Panchakki--9.30
Masjid Bhadkal Gate--------------7
Asifiya Masjid, Asifiya Colony---6.30
Sajda Station,Cantonment------7.30
Masjid Umar-Bin-Khattab, Padegaon--6.30
Tuba Masjid, Priya Colony-----7.30
Kali Masjid, Nawabpura--------8
Noor Masjid, Paithan Gate-----8Open in app