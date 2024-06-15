Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings in city mosques

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A special prayer will be offered at the different mosques of the city in the morning of Eid-ul-Azha which will be celebrated on June 17.

The schedule of prayers in the different mosques of the city is as follows;

Name of mosque -------timing

Eidgah Cantonment---8.30 am

Masjid Panchakki-----8.45 am

Masjid Kalan (Shahaganj)--8.45

Kali Masjid Chowk--------8

Masjid Chowk-------------8

Eidgah Osmanpura-------9

Jama Masjid (Osmanpura)--8.30

Dargah Shahnoor Hamvi----8

Eidgah--Rauza Baugh-------8.30

Qadeem Masjid-Kranti Chowk—8.30

Masjid Railway Station------7

Hari Masjid, Nawabpura----6.10

Masjid Inayam, Mondha Naka--6.20

Masjid Shuttariya, Kali Bawadi--7

Masjid Jameel Baig, Panchakki--9.30

Masjid Bhadkal Gate--------------7

Asifiya Masjid, Asifiya Colony---6.30

Sajda Station,Cantonment------7.30

Masjid Umar-Bin-Khattab, Padegaon--6.30

Tuba Masjid, Priya Colony-----7.30

Kali Masjid, Nawabpura--------8

Noor Masjid, Paithan Gate-----8